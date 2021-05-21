See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Geneva, IL
Dr. Susan Mitchell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Susan Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Geneva, IL. 

Dr. Mitchell works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Internal Medicine Geneva
    351 Delnor Dr Ste 204, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 653-4240
  2. 2
    Obstetrics and Gynecology
    3743 Highland Ave Ste 1002, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 435-6107
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N 3rd St Ste 125, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 653-4240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 21, 2021
    I’ve followed Dr Mitchell and have my family and friends use her too. I’ve been seeing her for over 8 yrs, she’s incredibly smart and compassionate. If you want a true example of caring go to Dr Mitchell. Truly wonderful!
    — May 21, 2021
    About Dr. Susan Mitchell, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1356468656
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Bowling Green State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

