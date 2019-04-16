Dr. Susan Mirkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Mirkinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Mirkinson, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Mirkinson works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Primary Care1000 Northern Blvd Ste 230, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-4433
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Bay Shore, 250 East Main Street250 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-0027
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MVP Health Care
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirkinson?
Dr. Mirkinson has been by doctor for over 20 years and has been excellent throughout. She listens and is clear with her explanations about various problems. She has always been kind, caring and goes out of her way to be supportive whatever the need or concern.
About Dr. Susan Mirkinson, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558473629
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirkinson works at
Dr. Mirkinson speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.