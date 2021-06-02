See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Susan Milam Miller, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (3)
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Milam Miller, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Healdsburg Hospital.

Dr. Milam Miller works at Child Adolescent and Family Psychiatry in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Evaluation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Child Adolescent and Family Psychiatry
    725 Farmers Ln Ste 16, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 525-1016
  2
    Southwest Community Health Center
    711 Stony Point Rd Ste 17, Santa Rosa, CA 95407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 578-2005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Healdsburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Ratings & Reviews
Jun 02, 2021
She’s a thoughtful and considerate doctor
Natalie R Anderson — Jun 02, 2021
About Dr. Susan Milam Miller, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • 1982678280
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Milam Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Milam Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Milam Miller works at Child Adolescent and Family Psychiatry in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Milam Miller’s profile.

Dr. Milam Miller has seen patients for Psychiatric Evaluation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milam Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Milam Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milam Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milam Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

