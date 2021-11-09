Dr. Susan Miljkovic-Goodrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miljkovic-Goodrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Miljkovic-Goodrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Miljkovic-Goodrich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.
Dr. Miljkovic-Goodrich works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital1000 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-5700
Cleveland Clinic Brunswick3574 Center Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 225-8886
Childrens Hospital Physician Associate970 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr Susan Goodrich for year's! I absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE her she takes her time with her patients and makes sure you understand what is going on. She genuinely cares about her patients. To me she is absolutely the best Dr/surgeon anyone can ask for. She's loving caring outstanding in every way possible! I've had her for more than 10 years now I wouldn't go to anyone else but Dr Goodrich ever!!!
About Dr. Susan Miljkovic-Goodrich, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922087790
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
