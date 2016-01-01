Dr. Mercer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susan Mercer, DO
Overview
Dr. Susan Mercer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Mercer works at
Locations
-
1
Mercer S L DO15436 SE 20TH PL, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (425) 746-0947
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mercer?
About Dr. Susan Mercer, DO
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104007343
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercer works at
Dr. Mercer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.