Dr. Susan Mendelsohn, MD
Dr. Susan Mendelsohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 829-5500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 829-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr Mendelsohn since I was pregnant with my son, 25 years ago. She is my favorite doctor and I will not go to anyone else for female care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740248939
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
