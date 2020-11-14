Dr. Susan Melvin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Melvin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Melvin, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Melvin works at
Locations
Memorial Care Medical Foundation450 E Spring St Ste 1, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-0053Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Golden Shore Medical Group1900 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (844) 822-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melvin is so nice and kind. I look forward to keeping her as my Primary M.D.
About Dr. Susan Melvin, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1750487765
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina Univ
- Riverside Genl Hospital University Med C
- Pacific Hosp
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- WALLA WALLA COLLEGE
- Family Practice
