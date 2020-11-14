Overview

Dr. Susan Melvin, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Melvin works at Irvine Barranca in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.