Overview

Dr. Susan Meltzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Meltzer works at Sinai General Medicine Associates LBH Primary Care at Mays Chapel in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.