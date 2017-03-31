See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Susan Meller, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (18)
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Meller, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Meller works at Susan Meller, DO in Jenkintown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Zweiback Medical Associates PC
    1653 The Fairway Ste 216, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 31, 2017
newtown, pa — Mar 31, 2017
About Dr. Susan Meller, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • 1538177316
Education & Certifications

  • PCOM - See City Avenue Hospital
  • PCOM - See City Avenue Hospital
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

