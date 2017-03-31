Dr. Meller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Meller, DO
Overview
Dr. Susan Meller, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Meller works at
Locations
Zweiback Medical Associates PC1653 The Fairway Ste 216, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meller continues to give me excellent care every time I visit.
About Dr. Susan Meller, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538177316
Education & Certifications
- PCOM - See City Avenue Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.