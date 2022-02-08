Dr. McManus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan McManus, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan McManus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. McManus works at
Locations
Cares Surgi Center LLC240 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 846-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely no complaints. A wonderful surgeon & wonderful staff. Everything explained & I was made to feel very comfortable about the operation. I would highly recommend Dr. McManus!
About Dr. Susan McManus, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316941370
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
