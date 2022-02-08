Overview

Dr. Susan McManus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. McManus works at Center for Ambulatory Resources in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.