Overview

Dr. Susan McGillis, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Dr. McGillis works at Dermasurgery Center, P.C. in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Derma Surgery Center PC
    Derma Surgery Center PC
230 Harrisburg Ave Ste 4, Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 399-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
Lipomas
Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Athlete's Foot
Basosquamous Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Epidermoid Carcinoma
Excessive Sweating
Facial Skin Cancer
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Spindle Cell Carcinoma
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Mar 04, 2022
    Dr McGillis and her staff did an awesome job removing a scalp lesion. Very informative, efficient process.
    Photo: Dr. Susan McGillis, MD
    About Dr. Susan McGillis, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatologic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1750345278
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    Univeristy Ca Davis Mc
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McGillis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGillis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGillis works at Dermasurgery Center, P.C. in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Dr. McGillis’s profile.

    Dr. McGillis has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGillis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. McGillis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGillis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGillis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGillis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

