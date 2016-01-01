Overview

Dr. Susan Matos-Cloke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine.



Dr. Matos-Cloke works at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.