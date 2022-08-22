Dr. Susan Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Mathew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Mathew, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from The American University Of Integrative Sciences, St Maarten School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Mathew works at
Locations
Methodist Orthopaedic Specialists of Texas2500 Fondren Rd Ste 209, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (832) 500-1395
HMC Rheumatology1429 Highway 6 Ste 201, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 500-1399
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was helpful, attentive and listened to my problems. She always seemed compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Susan Mathew, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1356651244
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Cte
- West Penn Allegheny Health System
- West Penn Hosp/Temple U
- The American University Of Integrative Sciences, St Maarten School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathew has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mathew speaks Arabic, Malayalam and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.