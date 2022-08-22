See All Rheumatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Susan Mathew, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Mathew, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Susan Mathew, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from The American University Of Integrative Sciences, St Maarten School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Mathew works at Hillcroft Medical Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Orthopaedic Specialists of Texas
    2500 Fondren Rd Ste 209, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 500-1395
  2. 2
    HMC Rheumatology
    1429 Highway 6 Ste 201, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 500-1399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Lupus Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren Syndrome, Primary Chevron Icon
Sjögren Syndrome, Secondary Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mathew?

    Aug 22, 2022
    She was helpful, attentive and listened to my problems. She always seemed compassionate and caring.
    — Aug 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Mathew, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Mathew, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mathew to family and friends

    Dr. Mathew's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mathew

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Mathew, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Mathew, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Malayalam and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356651244
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Geisinger Med Cte
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • West Penn Allegheny Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • West Penn Hosp/Temple U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The American University Of Integrative Sciences, St Maarten School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathew has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mathew speaks Arabic, Malayalam and Spanish.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Mathew, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.