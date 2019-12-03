Dr. Susan Mata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Mata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Mata, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Mata works at
Locations
Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center11030 Rca Center Dr Ste 3015, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 776-7041
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mata has been my dermatologist for about 15 years. She is excellent. I have had skin cancer many times from Basel cell to melanoma. All have been diagnosed in Their early stage. I would recommend her highly
About Dr. Susan Mata, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477518892
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mata works at
Dr. Mata has seen patients for Impetigo, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mata speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.