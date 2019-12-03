Overview

Dr. Susan Mata, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Mata works at Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.