Overview

Dr. Susan Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Med Center



Dr. Margolis works at Concorde Medical Group Ophthalmology at Madison Avenue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.