Dr. Susan Marcel, DO
Dr. Susan Marcel, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior1315 Walnut St Ste 1700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Marcel is amazing. She has helped me more than any other therapist, and she knows her meds too.
- 37 years of experience
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Marcel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
