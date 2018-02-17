Overview

Dr. Susan Manzi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Manzi works at Asthma, Allergy &Immunology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.