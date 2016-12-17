Dr. Susan Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Mandel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Mandel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mandel is okay, but her office staff is a mess.
About Dr. Susan Mandel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1336176247
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Thyroid Nodule and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.