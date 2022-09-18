Overview

Dr. Susan Malinowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Malinowski works at Retina Consultants Of Michigan in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.