Dr. Susan Mahany, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Mahany, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Locations
Telfair Breast Surgery at St. Joseph's/Candler5353 Reynolds St Ste 107, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 819-7630
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mahoney is the best there is, she was and is my Dr, she's professional and down to earth as well, I just love her to death and would recommend her to anyone who needs her services...thank you Dr Mahony and your awesome staff to, Teresa Thornton
About Dr. Susan Mahany, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, General Surgery
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahany has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.