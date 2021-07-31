Overview

Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.