Overview

Dr. Susan Lyons, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Lyons works at Newland Medical Associates, PC in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.