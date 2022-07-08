Dr. Susan Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lyons, MD
Dr. Susan Lyons, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Newland Medical Associates, PC47601 Grand River Ave # 2, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 552-0620
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
I would like someone to tell me why my sister, who is in her care and undergoing chemotherapy, cannot get the office to return a phone call when she needs an answer to a medical condition that arises or to schedule an appointment. If they do return a phone call - it is only after repeated attempts and the next day. This is just unacceptable.
- 29 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health (Nih)
- University Of Chicago Hospital
- University of Chicago
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cornell University
