Dr. Susan Lyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lyon, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Lyon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Lyon works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Associates S C.7350 W College Dr Ste 208, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-9199
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyon?
She is definitely a five star doctor. All the boxes were checked: professional, patient friendly, informative, and definitely one of the best medical professionals that I have encountered. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Susan Lyon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1467444661
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyon works at
Dr. Lyon has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.