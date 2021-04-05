Dr. Lupo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Lupo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Lupo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palatine, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 363 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067 Directions (847) 221-4700
-
2
Affinity Healthcare LLC1450 Busch Pkwy, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 221-2200Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Womancare PC1051 W Rand Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 221-4900Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
-
4
Ob-gyne Specialists II455 S Roselle Rd Ste 120, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 221-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lupo?
Dr. Lupo is amazing. She has such a comforting bedside manner. She is caring and a true professional. I’ve gone to her for 15 years and cannot imagine a better person in which to entrust my health.
About Dr. Susan Lupo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1326037433
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lupo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lupo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lupo has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.