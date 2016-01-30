Overview

Dr. Susan Luedke, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Luedke works at Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.