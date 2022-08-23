Dr. Susan Lucak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lucak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Lucak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lucak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine - Susan Lucak, M.D.903 Park Ave, New York, NY 10075 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucak?
Dr. Lucak is a very thorough doctor.
About Dr. Susan Lucak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457439028
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia P&amp;amp;S|Columbia P&amp;S|Montefiore Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucak accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucak works at
Dr. Lucak has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.