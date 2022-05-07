Overview

Dr. Susan Longe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Longe works at Ascension Medical Group Genesys in Fenton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.