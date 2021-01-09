Dr. Susan Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Logan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Logan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Women's OB/GYN1111 Sonoma Ave Ste 202, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 575-1626Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
No nonsense knows her stuff kind of doctor. My kind of doctor!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982716221
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
