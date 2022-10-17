Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Logan, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Logan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca San Francisco Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Logan works at
Locations
-
1
University Surgical Associates7415 N Cedar Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 227-4472
- 2 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2938
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Logan?
Dr Logan was referred to me by my Gastroenterologist for surgery on my umbilical hernia. She is very friendly, professional, and explains clearly what she is going to do. I had a issue with my insurance which she personally spoke with them trying to correct the issue. The surgery was done perfectly with no complications. She managed my pain well and called me at home to check on me. I would definitely use her again. I would rate 10/10 in all categories; she is the best.
About Dr. Susan Logan, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831372242
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca San Francisco Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.