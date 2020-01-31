See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Susan Lin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Susan Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    448 N San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401
(650) 340-7546

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin and Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1275659914
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Internship
  • Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
Dr. Susan Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

