Dr. Susan Lim, MD
Dr. Susan Lim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Susan Lim MD1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 203, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 472-7811
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lim is precise in her diagnosis and personable .
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1740326016
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim speaks Burmese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.