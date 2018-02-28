Dr. Susan Liddle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liddle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Liddle, MD
Dr. Susan Liddle, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph London and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Markey Cancer Center at Lexington Clinic2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent provider! Excellent in every way!
About Dr. Susan Liddle, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386660140
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
