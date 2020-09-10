Overview

Dr. Susan Liang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Liang works at Tufts Med Ctr Gen Med Assoc in Boston, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.