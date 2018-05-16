Dr. Susan Levit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Levit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Levit, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Levit works at
Locations
NYU Langone - Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (646) 501-0119Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
smart caring doctor with one stop shop service in "mini hospital" in Brooklyn
About Dr. Susan Levit, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hebrew
- 1851316244
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Levit speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levit.
