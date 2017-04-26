Dr. Susan Leu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Leu, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Leu, MD is a Dermatologist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Leu works at
Locations
-
1
Pac Med1909 214th St SE Ste 300, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (425) 412-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leu?
I have been seeing Dr. Leu for last three years for skin exams and treatments. Dr. Leu examines all skin areas susceptible to cancer. She also relies on patient input to identify any skin abnormalities patient has noticed, as she will do a more thorough exam of that area. She takes time to listen to the patient and will go over questions that come up.
About Dr. Susan Leu, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1972762797
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leu works at
Dr. Leu has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leu speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.