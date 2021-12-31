Overview

Dr. Susan Lemon, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University college Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Lemon works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.