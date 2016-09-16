Dr. Susan Leibmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Leibmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Leibmann, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Leibmann works at
Locations
-
1
University of South Florida Psychiatry3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leibmann?
I have been seeing Dr. Leibmann for several years. She does both my medication management and therapy. I have anxiety, depression, and ADHD. I feel that she has managed my issues extremely well.
About Dr. Susan Leibmann, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1548374846
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leibmann works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.