Dr. Susan Char, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.
Family Health Center2100 Webster St Ste 516, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-2402
Martin S Liberman MD3801 Sacramento St Ste 100, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 600-1817
Pacific Horizon Medical Group Inc.2351 Clay St Ste 512, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-1817
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have much gratitude to this doctor. I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and at that time I felt lost and helpless because as a patient you have very little control over the process. But, Dr. Lee Char personally answered my concerns and questions by phone. She made me feel connected to the process that was unfamiliar and scary. She is completely caring and dedicated to her patients, and she did a beautiful job on my mastectomy, leaving my skin alive and ready for an implant. The best.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1942331087
- California Pacific Medical Center - CaliforniaWest
- U C S F Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- General Surgery
Dr. Char has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Char accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Char has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Char has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Char on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Char. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Char.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Char, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Char appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.