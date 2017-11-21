Overview

Dr. Susan Char, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.



Dr. Char works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.