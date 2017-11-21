See All General Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
General Surgery
Dr. Susan Char, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.

Dr. Char works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Center
    2100 Webster St Ste 516, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-2402
  2. 2
    Martin S Liberman MD
    3801 Sacramento St Ste 100, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-1817
  3. 3
    Pacific Horizon Medical Group Inc.
    2351 Clay St Ste 512, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 600-1817

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 21, 2017
    I have much gratitude to this doctor. I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and at that time I felt lost and helpless because as a patient you have very little control over the process. But, Dr. Lee Char personally answered my concerns and questions by phone. She made me feel connected to the process that was unfamiliar and scary. She is completely caring and dedicated to her patients, and she did a beautiful job on my mastectomy, leaving my skin alive and ready for an implant. The best.
    Kelli in SF, CA — Nov 21, 2017
