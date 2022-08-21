Dr. Susan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Teleios Counseling Services Lcsw Pllc1345 Avenue of the Americas Fl 2, New York, NY 10105 Directions (929) 428-2547
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Lee for about two years. She is very considerate and thorough in her examinations, and asks the patient if the individual has any questions. She is also diligent and responsive.
About Dr. Susan Lee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932273596
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Psychiatric Evaluation, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.