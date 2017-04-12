Dr. Susan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Lee, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology and Surgery at Riverhead1267 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 728-0393
2
Northwell Health896 OLD COUNTRY RD, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 259-3290
3
NYU Winthrop Surgical Associates, Patchogue, NY120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, smart and engaged with her patients.
About Dr. Susan Lee, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720030042
Education & Certifications
- Susan G Komen Brst Ctr
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.