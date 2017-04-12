Overview

Dr. Susan Lee, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lee works at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.