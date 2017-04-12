See All General Surgeons in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Susan Lee, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Lee, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Lee works at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology and Surgery at Riverhead
    1267 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901
    Northwell Health
    896 OLD COUNTRY RD, Riverhead, NY 11901
    NYU Winthrop Surgical Associates, Patchogue, NY
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Mastodynia
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 12, 2017
    Caring, smart and engaged with her patients.
    Brooklyn, NY — Apr 12, 2017
    About Dr. Susan Lee, MD

    Breast Surgical Oncology
    31 years of experience
    English
    1720030042
    Education & Certifications

    Susan G Komen Brst Ctr
    Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

