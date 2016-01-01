Dr. Susan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lehigh Valley Network3794 Hecktown Rd Ste 130, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 861-8080
-
2
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Assocs4247 US HIGHWAY 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 780-7650
-
3
Coordinated Health of Greater Nj LLC222 Red School Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (610) 861-8080
-
4
AOA Toms River Office150 Route 37 W Ste A2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
About Dr. Susan Lee, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1669695623
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Med Center
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- City University NY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.