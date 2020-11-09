Overview

Dr. Susan Lasch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake, OH.



Dr. Lasch works at University Hospitals Medical Group in Westlake, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.