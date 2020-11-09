Dr. Susan Lasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lasch, MD
Dr. Susan Lasch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake, OH.
University Hospitals Medical Group-obgyn960 Clague Rd Ste 2410, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2814Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Uh Rainbow Pediatric Dentistry5805 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44103 Directions (216) 675-6650
Rainbow Babies & Children Hosp11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3941Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Probably one of the best providers. She actually listened to me and followed through with my questioned and got back to me within a few hours- days depending on what I needed help with. Would absolutely recommend her.
Dr. Lasch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasch has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasch.
