Dr. Susan Laing, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Laing works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.