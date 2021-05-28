Dr. Susan Lacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lacy, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Lacy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women and Methodist South Hospital.
Locations
Modern Gynecology and Reproductive Health PC1407 Union Ave Ste 1401, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 701-1777Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
- Methodist South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lacy listens to me and explains everything in a way I can understand. She has a wonderful, welcoming practice and provides excellent care
About Dr. Susan Lacy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710998729
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacy accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.