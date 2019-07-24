Overview

Dr. Susan Lackey, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Lackey works at Center for Spine Health in Willoughby Hills, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.