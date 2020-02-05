Dr. Su Yong Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Su Yong Kuo, MD
Overview
Dr. Su Yong Kuo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Pathway Medical Group Inc12665 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 537-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Susan Kuo has been my primary doctor for over 5 years. She is a loving and caring doctor. She shows her professional knowledge based on decades of experiences. During my annual check-up visits, she carefully asked me about the family medical history in order to give me the complete blood test order. I sincerely recommend her as your primary doctor.
About Dr. Su Yong Kuo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1861569436
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosp
- Lamuel-Shattuck Hosp
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuo speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
