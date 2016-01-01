Overview

Dr. Susan Krekun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Krekun works at Susan Krekun M D in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.