Dr. Susan Kozel, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Kozel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4920 34TH ST N, Arlington, VA 22207 Directions (703) 763-1447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Kozel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326135278
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozel.
