Dr. Susan Knowles, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Knowles, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.

Locations
Capital Medical Associates -yamamoto-vanepps-forman-pintar Ltd2874 N Carson St Ste 200, Carson City, NV 89706 Directions (775) 445-7170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
At the time of my appt. rheumatoid arthritis had affected my lungs and I was on a downhill spiral. She accepted me as a patient and my appt was made for the following week. Considering I’m an old operating room nurse and not easily impressed by most physicians, she impressed me with her intelligence and aggressive approach to my immediate medical issues. Her explanations were thorough and a treatment plan was made based on normal labs. My appt. lasted for two hours due to my convoluted and extensive medical history. The office staff were friendly and efficient. My appts couldn’t have been better. I’ve seen 3 other rheumatologist over the last 25 years and Dr. Knowles is superior to any other.
About Dr. Susan Knowles, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1750583092
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knowles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knowles accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knowles has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knowles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowles.
