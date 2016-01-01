See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Kirsh works at VA Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Veterans Administration
    Veterans Administration
10701 East Blvd # 541, Cleveland, OH 44106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1003944661
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kirsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kirsh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

