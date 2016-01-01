Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Kirsh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Veterans Administration10701 East Blvd # 541, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirsh?
About Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003944661
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirsh works at
Dr. Kirsh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.