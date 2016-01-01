Overview

Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Kirsh works at VA Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

